39,359 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,088,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.50.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $423.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.