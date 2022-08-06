3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.30-$10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.47 billion-$35.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.40 billion.

3M Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.41. 4,187,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,350. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,664 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.