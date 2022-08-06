A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $48,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AOS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 547,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average is $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.



