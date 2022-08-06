AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.2% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.04. 5,371,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,052,852. The company has a market cap of $243.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.06. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,761 shares of company stock valued at $55,528,771. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

