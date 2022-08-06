Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.06. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

