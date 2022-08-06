ACENT Price Up 21.2% This Week (ACE)

ACENT (ACE) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, ACENT has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. ACENT has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $344,133.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ACENT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,180.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003618 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00132479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067738 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech.

Buying and Selling ACENT

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.