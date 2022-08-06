ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Issues Earnings Results

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. ACI Worldwide updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

ACIW traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 796,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,844. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $36.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACIW. StockNews.com lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

