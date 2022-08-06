ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. ACI Worldwide updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
ACI Worldwide Stock Down 3.8 %
ACI Worldwide stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACIW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.
ACI Worldwide Company Profile
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
