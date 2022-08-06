ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. ACI Worldwide updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 3.8 %

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACIW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

