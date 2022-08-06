Acute Angle Cloud Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,159.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.20 or 0.07388665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00165395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00265053 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.00695151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.10 or 0.00613581 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005737 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

