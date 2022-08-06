Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.71

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $2.33. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 515,641 shares.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,500.43% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%. The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.
