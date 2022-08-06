Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.71

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $2.33. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 515,641 shares.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,500.43% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%. The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,380,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,186 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 81,606 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $8,109,000. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,160,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syncona Portfolio Ltd bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,165,000.

(Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.