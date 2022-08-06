Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Acquired by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,328 shares during the quarter. Addus HomeCare makes up approximately 2.6% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Addus HomeCare worth $22,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $344,102. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ADUS. Bank of America began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $93.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $108.11.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

