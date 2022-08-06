Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $110.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $94.00.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.11. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.62.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 79.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

