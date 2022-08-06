Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a market cap of $159.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director Dawn Svoronos purchased 30,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $59,200. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 125.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 992,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 553,155 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 503,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 158,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

