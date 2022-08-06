AdvisorShares Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,267,000 after acquiring an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,760,000 after purchasing an additional 113,388 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MAR opened at $157.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $195.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.