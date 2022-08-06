AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys New Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 145,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 76,770 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,842,000 after purchasing an additional 36,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 244,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 82,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $50,616.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,403.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Zvi Glasman purchased 5,800 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $79,634.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,554. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 3,600 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,491 shares in the company, valued at $358,403.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $158,982. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.45 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

