AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,728,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,024,000 after acquiring an additional 714,895 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $23,991,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $22,659,000. Finally, Hill Path Capital LP increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,691,000 after acquiring an additional 443,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 1.3 %

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average is $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,211.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.