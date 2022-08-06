AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $192,000 Investment in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,951 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,982,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after buying an additional 394,503 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 423,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 194,279 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 965,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,437,000 after purchasing an additional 133,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EVH stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

