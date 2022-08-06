AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 87.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 62,811 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 577.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,150,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $74.22 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $107.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.19). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JACK. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 970 shares of company stock valued at $60,126. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

