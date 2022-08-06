AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 25,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 165,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 110,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Price Performance

ZETA opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76.

Insider Activity

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 342.24%. The business had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $34,883.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,671 shares of company stock valued at $48,067.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZETA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

