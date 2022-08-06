Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.
Shares of AMTX opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.62. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMTX shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered shares of Aemetis to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.
