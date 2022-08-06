Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Aemetis Price Performance

Shares of AMTX opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.62. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMTX shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered shares of Aemetis to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aemetis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 175,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,086,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,112,000 after purchasing an additional 99,903 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 66,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 52,690 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

