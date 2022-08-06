Aeon Reaches Market Cap of $2.11 Million (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, Aeon has traded up 40.8% against the US dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $3,273.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.79 or 0.00698323 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 65.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.