Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Boosted by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $5,113,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 680.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 34,924 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 0.4 %

Aflac stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.