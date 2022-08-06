agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. agilon health updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AGL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,585. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.39 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17.

In other agilon health news, Director Michael L. Smith sold 145,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $2,848,919.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,580.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael L. Smith sold 145,874 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,919.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,580.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $106,678.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,563.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,053 shares of company stock valued at $16,617,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in agilon health by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AGL. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded agilon health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

