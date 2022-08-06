Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Air Lease Stock Performance

NYSE AL opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Air Lease

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

