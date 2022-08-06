Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.64. 1,406,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,094. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.03. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.