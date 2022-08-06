Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.68-$2.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.03. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.