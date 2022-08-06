AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOSGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Pi Financial from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares started coverage on AirBoss of America in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a C$38.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform market weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.86.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$15.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$416.40 million and a PE ratio of 6.77. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$13.06 and a 52-week high of C$47.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,817,077 shares in the company, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)

