AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Pi Financial from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares started coverage on AirBoss of America in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a C$38.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform market weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.86.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$15.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$416.40 million and a PE ratio of 6.77. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$13.06 and a 52-week high of C$47.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39.

Insider Activity

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,817,077 shares in the company, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

