Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54, Fidelity Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186.26% and a negative net margin of 55.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 282.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75,635 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 47.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 279,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 89,594 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Akebia Therapeutics

AKBA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

