Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after purchasing an additional 355,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 206,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 56,492 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 85,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

