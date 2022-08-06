Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALIT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alight to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

NYSE:ALIT opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. Alight has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter. Alight had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 0.17%. Analysts predict that Alight will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alight during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight during the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

