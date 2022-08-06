Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($247.42) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($272.16) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($273.20) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($248.45) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €211.00 ($217.53) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($252.58) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €176.64 ($182.10) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €182.25 and its 200-day moving average price is €201.87. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($172.47) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($213.20).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.