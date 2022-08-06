Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($247.42) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($272.16) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($273.20) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($248.45) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €211.00 ($217.53) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($252.58) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
Allianz Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €176.64 ($182.10) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €182.25 and its 200-day moving average price is €201.87. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($172.47) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($213.20).
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

