AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.
AlloVir Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALVR opened at $7.76 on Friday. AlloVir has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $507.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALVR. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 165,711 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.
About AlloVir
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
