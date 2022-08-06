Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Announces Earnings Results

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $17.53. 3,122,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,445. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $23.25.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 761,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,664,431.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,254,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,801,781.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 761,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,664,431.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,054 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

