Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Brown Advisory Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 791,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52,171 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.12% of Alphabet worth $2,242,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $118.22 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,383 shares of company stock worth $15,761,666. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.