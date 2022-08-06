Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $464,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 392,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,137,097,000 after acquiring an additional 116,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $118.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,383 shares of company stock valued at $15,761,666 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

