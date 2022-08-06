Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 954,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,678 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Altria Group worth $49,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 29,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of MO opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 371.13%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

