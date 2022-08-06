Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives $2.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Northland Securities downgraded Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amarin

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $92,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amarin

Amarin Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $1.29 on Monday. Amarin has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $512.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amarin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

