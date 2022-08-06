AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Given “Underperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMC. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $13.50.

AMC stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,381,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,484,000 after buying an additional 296,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,321,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,431,000 after purchasing an additional 428,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,012,000 after acquiring an additional 107,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,121,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,909,000 after acquiring an additional 423,548 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,795,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

