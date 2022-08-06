Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $145.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.63.

AMED opened at $121.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amedisys has a one year low of $101.61 and a one year high of $203.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 39,235.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,331,000 after buying an additional 568,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,457,000 after buying an additional 263,275 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 490,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,323,000 after buying an additional 187,214 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 937.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 187,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 169,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 340,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,706,000 after buying an additional 168,949 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

