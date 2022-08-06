America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 87.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

America First Multifamily Investors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,390. The company has a current ratio of 24.97, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $430.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.56. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53.

America First Multifamily Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is currently 55.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America First Multifamily Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10,110.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

