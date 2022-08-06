Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Posts Earnings Results

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$42.87 million for the quarter.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at C$1.16 on Friday. Amerigo Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.01. The company has a market cap of C$192.56 million and a PE ratio of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.59.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.25%.

Insider Activity

About Amerigo Resources

In other Amerigo Resources news, Director Christian Caceres sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$27,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,020.21.

(Get Rating)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.