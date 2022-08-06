Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $236.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Amgen Trading Down 0.3 %

AMGN opened at $246.25 on Friday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.14 and a 200-day moving average of $239.83. The stock has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 188.78%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

