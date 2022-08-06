Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Announces Earnings Results

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.37% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 11.3 %
Shares of FOLD traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. 6,400,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,872. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02.
In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $90,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $90,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 4,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $39,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,966 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
