Amon Trading Down 17.8% This Week (AMN)

Amon (AMN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Amon has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Amon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Amon has a total market capitalization of $117,483.69 and approximately $172.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,086.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003643 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00132479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00067464 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

