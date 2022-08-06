Analysts Set Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Target Price at GBX 593.60

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 593.60 ($7.27).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEZ. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 630 ($7.72) to GBX 685 ($8.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 498 ($6.10) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($8.76) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.05) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 8th.

In other Beazley news, insider Raj Agrawal bought 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.39) per share, with a total value of £1,887.60 ($2,312.95).

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 552.50 ($6.77) on Friday. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 365.31 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 557 ($6.83). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 497.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 462.92. The firm has a market cap of £3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,302.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 8.39.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

