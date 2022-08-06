Analyzing Portillo’s (PTLO) and The Competition

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Portillo’s to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Portillo’s and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $534.95 million $5.99 million -69.95 Portillo’s Competitors $1.84 billion $220.36 million 3.54

Portillo’s’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Portillo’s. Portillo’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 4 6 0 2.60 Portillo’s Competitors 483 3931 5174 196 2.52

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Portillo’s and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Portillo’s currently has a consensus target price of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 64.28%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 19.14%. Given Portillo’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Portillo’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s -1.21% -2.04% -0.70% Portillo’s Competitors 2.26% -54.35% 2.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Portillo’s competitors beat Portillo’s on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes. As of March 10, 2022, it operated in 70 locations across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

