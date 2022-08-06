Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 17,005 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,005 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 103,262 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 51,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EFT stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $15.73.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0775 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.