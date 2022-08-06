Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.09

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and traded as low as $34.54. Anglo American shares last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 1,201 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAUKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,232.33.

Anglo American Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.58.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

