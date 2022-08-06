ankrETH (aEth) Price Tops $2,922.51 on Top Exchanges

ankrETH (aEth) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, ankrETH has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. ankrETH has a total market capitalization of $85.72 million and $367,128.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ankrETH coin can now be purchased for $2,922.51 or 0.06939898 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003642 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00133013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00067627 BTC.

ankrETH Coin Profile

ankrETH (CRYPTO:aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ankrETH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ankrETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ankrETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

