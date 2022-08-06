APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.90. APA has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.37). APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of APA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

